Billboard NXT Final Challenge Recap: Slow It Down and Run It Out | Billboard News

In the final challenge of Billboard NXT – a first-of-its-kind singing competition from Billboard and Samsung Galaxy – the contestants compete in the Slow It Down and Run It Out challenge to become one of the contest's three finalists.
In the final challenge of Billboard NXT – a first-of-its-kind singing competition from Billboard and Samsung Galaxy – the contestants compete in the Slow It Down and Run It Out challenge to become one of the contest's three finalists.
It’s time to recap the latest challenge from Billboard NXT – a first-of-its-kind singing competition from Billboard and Samsung..