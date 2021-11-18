Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Officially End Their Romantic Relationship

CNN reports that music stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced on social media that they are breaking up.

On November 17, the now former couple broke the news to fans via a joint statement on Instagram.

Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, via Instagram.

We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.

We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, via Instagram.

The breakup comes just over two years after the couple were first rumored to be in a romantic relationship together.

In June of 2019, Mendes and Cabello released a duet, "Señorita.".

According to CNN, fans had the impression the two were close from the song's music video and behind-the-scenes footage.

After that, the young stars were reportedly spotted together over the summer, leaving fans wondering.

CNN reports that since their relationship became official, the pair have regularly appeared on each other's Instagram pages.

In July, Mendes posted a photo of the couple kissing with the caption, , "Happy 2 years my baby."