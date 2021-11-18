Starbucks customer sparks debate after sharing their ‘special’ order request

A TikTok user is sparking a wide-spanning debate after sharing the “special” request on their Starbucks drink order.the video comes from a user named @dahgari.In the clip, the TikToker shared what happened when they asked for a customized note on their drink.“I’m studying for a hard exam,” she wrote.

“Can you please write something that makes me happy?”.Then, she showed the barista’s response — which was no response at all.The TikTok ended with @dahgari showing her cup, which featured no special note of any kind.Her disappointment immediately spawned a massive debate.“They’re a barista, not a therapist,” one user wrote.Others pointed out that the average barista simply doesn’t have time to write a custom message