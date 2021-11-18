Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones’ death sentence to life in prison without possibility of parole

Jones was set to be executed Thursday for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell; his supporters allege he did not commit the crime.
Gov.
Kevin Stitt’s executive order bars Jones from ever again seeking commutation or a pardon.
In a 3-1 vote, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for high-profile death row inmate Julius Jones with a..