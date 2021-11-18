Boise State will honor senior class on the blue against New Mexico

"I knew as the weeks went on I was getting closer and closer and I didn’t really know how to feel about it," said Shakir.
"I’m still not sure how I feel about it I know it is going to be a sad night, but a happy night as well."
"I knew as the weeks went on I was getting closer and closer and I didn’t really know how to feel about it," said Shakir.
"I’m still not sure how I feel about it I know it is going to be a sad night, but a happy night as well."
Watch VideoTara Wantulok has worked at her family's Joe's Parkway Market in Bozeman, Montana, since the 1990s, and for years a blue..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden has chosen as supervisor of his $1 trillion infrastructure plan Mitch Landrieu, who as New Orleans..