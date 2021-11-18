Amazon and Visa Go Head-to-Head Over Transaction Fees

ABC reports that a growing dispute between Amazon and Visa has customers caught in the middle.

In the latest development in the dispute over transaction fees, Amazon announced that effective next year, Visa cards issued in the U.K. will no longer be accepted by the online retailer.

Previously, Amazon started charging a 0.5% fee for users in Singapore and Australia paying with Visa.

Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says that the showdown marks an inflection point for the payment industry.

Historically, Visa’s been able to charge whatever it sees fit because of its huge network of card users — not accepting Visa meant cutting out a huge pool of potential customers, Laura Hoy, Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst, via ABC.

More merchants accepting Visa meant more customer sign-ups, and the virtuous loop spun onward, Laura Hoy, Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst, via ABC.

According to the Nilson Report, Visa is the dominant payment network in Europe, with 58% of the market.

In the United States, Visa holds a similar share of the market, about 50%.

In the U.K., the British Retail Consortium has warned that fee hikes add to the cost that consumers must pay for goods and services.

The group said that fees in the U.K. doubled between 2014 and 2018.

With retailers now spending over 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) to accept card payments, it is no surprise many retailers are frustrated by these surging fees, Andrew Cregan, British Retail Consortium payments policy adviser, via ABC