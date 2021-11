Naseer Muttalif Discusses His Unique 'Survivor' S41 Experience

Speaking with ET Canada Pride correspondent Dallas Dixon, "Survivor" castaway Naseer Muttalif reflects on his unique experience transitioning from the Viakana tribe to the jury during the series' double-elimination episode.

Tune in to new episodes of "Survivor" Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.