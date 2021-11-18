TIKTOKER CLAIMS TRENDY EXERCISE CLASS NEARLY KILLED THEM

Spin classes have been all the rage for a while now, but don't let that popularity distract you from potential danger.TikToker @kofranco_, whose name is Kaelyn, shared a post in which they claimed they got a deadly condition after taking a single class.Kaelyn said that rhabdomyolysis, a rare muscle injury that releases proteins into the blood and can damage the heart and kidneys, nearly killed them.They were "in the hospital for a week".According to medical experts from Cleveland Clinic, there are roughly 26,000 cases of "rhabdo" every year."Not me thinking I gained muscle during a spin class," they captured a photo of what appears to be defined leg muscle."Not me almost losing my leg and my life the next day".The video attracted 4.3 million views and hundreds of terrified comments.Many shared similar experiences that either they or their loved ones endured