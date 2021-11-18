Cold front moving through area

Cold air starts to surge in Thursday evening, with scattered showers.

Weather will continue to improve as the night goes on, with clouds clearing out after midnight making for prime conditions to catch the full moon, know as the full beaver moon, which will also coincide with a partial lunar eclipse.

However, it will almost be a total eclipse, as 97% will be in the earth’s shadow.

The eclipse will begin at 2:18 a.m., peaking at 4:02 a.m., and ending at 5:47 a.m.

Friday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the low 40's by peak and as the eclipse winds down mostly clear skies and bit chilly conditions will prevail, but overall viewing conditions look great to catch this very rare site early Friday morning.