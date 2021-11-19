Julius Jones supporters celebrate outside Oklahoma prison following governor’s decision to commute sentence

A large crowd of Julius Jones supporters celebrated outside of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester on Thursday when Governor Kevin Stitt announced his decision to commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
