Are wild animals really "wild"? | Emma Marris

Human activity is affecting the planet in dramatic, unsustainable ways -- including destroying the habitats of wild animals.

Considering our obligation to care for the creatures we've impacted, environmental writer Emma Marris dives into the ethics of wildlife management, zoos and aquariums, offering her thoughts on how we can help Earth's wildlife flourish.

(This conversation, hosted by TED science curator David Biello, was part of a TED Membership event.

