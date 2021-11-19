Moments in Awww

Do you need a little pick me up?
Your heart need a little warming?
Then watch this compilation full of awwwws and babies.
You'll have to smile!
Do you need a little pick me up?
Your heart need a little warming?
Then watch this compilation full of awwwws and babies.
You'll have to smile!
What makes you go "awww"? It's babies, right? Of course it's babies! Babies are cute and the things they do are adorable. Get ready..
What makes you go "awww"? It's babies, right? Of course it's babies! Babies are cute and the things they do are adorable. Get ready..