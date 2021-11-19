Christina Aguilera on Recording Her Spanish Album ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’ & Singing in Spanish | 2021 Latin GRAMMYs
Christina Aguilera on Recording Her Spanish Album ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’ & Singing in Spanish | 2021 Latin GRAMMYs

Christina Aguilera spoke to Billboard on the red carpet at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs all about recording her Spanish-language album ‘Pa Mis Muchachas,’ releasing it in chapters and what it was like singing in Spanish.