ROB'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 1 10PM 11-18-2021

NOVEMBER TEMPERATURES HAVERETURNED TO ACADIANA IN THEWAKE OF THURSDAY MORNING'S COOLFRONT AND IT WILL STAY CHILLYFORCOUPLE OF DAYS.

IT HAS BEEN ADAY OF CONTRASTS THANKS TO THEFRONT WITH LAFETAYTE REPORTINGMOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND ATEMPERATURE OF 81 AT 11:30 AM,THEN 61 TWO HOURSLATER...AND IN THE MID-50S THISAFTERNOON.

TEMPERATURES THURSDAYNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING WILLBE HEADING FOR THEMID-40S BUT READINGS WILL LIKELYSTAY INTO THE 50S UNTIL THECLOUDSCLEAR OUT.

AND WITH ANY LUCK,THE CLOUDS WILL BEGIN TO CLEARFROM NORTHWESTERN PORTIONS OFACADIANA TO THE SOUTHEAST AFTERMIDNIGHT.THIS SHOULD AFFORD MOST OFACADIANA THE OPPORTUNITY TO GETA GLIMPSE OF THEPARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE...FINGERSCROSSED.

THE MAXIMUM ECLIPSETIME WILL BE AT 3:02 AM WITH THE"BEAVER" MOON TAKING ON ANORANGE OR "BLOOD RED" HUE FOR AFEW HOURS.IT WILL BE "WIND-CHILLY" AT THATTIME SO IT IS ADVISED TO DRESSWARMLY.PROVIDED THE AFOREMENTIONEDCLOUDS MOVE OUT PER THE MPCOUTERMODEL GUIDCEAN, ACADIANA'S FRIDAY SHOULD BE AMOSTLY SUNNY AND COOL ONE WITHHIGH TEMPERATURES REACHING THEMID- 60S.CHILLY AND CLEAR CONDITIONS AREANTICIPATED FRIDAY NIGHT INTOSATURDAY MORNING WITH LOWSCLOSER TO THE LOW- MID 40S.

LOTSOF SUNSHINE SATURDAY COMBINEDWITH OUR WINDS BEGINNING TO TURNOUT OF A SOUTHERLY COMPONENT FORTHE AFTERNOON SHOULD BRING OURGHHI TEMPERATURES BACK INTO THELOW-MID 70S.

CLOUDS WILL BEGINTO INCREASE SUNDAY ASTEMPERATURES WARM BACK INTO THEUPPER 70S.

A FEW SCATTEREDSHOWERS MAY BE POSSIE BLLATESUNDAY AFTERNOON, BUT MORELIKELY INTO SUNDAY NIGHT AS THENEXT COOL FRONT PUSHES ACROSSTHE AREA.

THE WEATHER WILL GETQUITE CHILLY AGAIN EARLY NEXT