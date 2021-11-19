Day 1 MAIS State Football Championship Recap

On the opening day of the MAIS state football championships Greenville Christian, the top team in the state, defeats Canton Academy 46-6 to win the 3A state title.
Desoto downs Briarfield 28-14 for the 1A state title their first since 2008.
