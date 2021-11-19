2022 Rogue to feature Nissan’s all-new 1.5-liter VC-Turbo engine

Nissan introduced an all-new Rogue for the 2021 model year, delivering high quality and customer satisfaction through its strong combination of design, safety and technology.

Now for 2022, Nissan is making its best-selling model more powerful, more fuel-efficient and more fun to drive with an all-new, 1.5-liter variable compression (VC) Turbo engine across the Rogue lineup.

Mated with a responsive new transmission, the 2022 Rogue delivers improved power, best-in-class gas-engine fuel economy, most standard torque of any gas engine in its class and more thrilling driving experience.

Rogue also maintains the most standard safety technology in its class for 20223.

The new powertrain delivers 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque – an increase of 11 percent and 24 percent respectively versus the 2021 Rogue.

Even with the increased power, the 2022 Rogue's estimated fuel economy is 33 mpg combined, an increase of 3 mpg over the 2021 model.