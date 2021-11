Rakesh Tikait: Protests will continue until there is guarantee on MSP | Oneindia News

Reacting to the big development on Friday morning when PM Modi announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait reiterated that protests will continue until the govt makes good on its word in the winter session of Parliament.

