Shapps: HS2 extraordinary for North despite cuts to line

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has refuted claims the government has betrayed the North and Midlands by cutting the eastern leg of the HS2 and scaling back on its plans for the Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Report by Alibhaiz.

