Spirit of Acadiana: Pollard's Farms and Fisher's Preschool

YOUNG TRS.EEAND THE FORTY-YEAR FRIENDSHIPBETWEEN THOSE RUNNING APRESCHOOL... ANDTHOSE RUNNING A CHRISTMAS TREEFARM... IS ONE FOR THE AGES.

ANDIT'S ONEFOR THE "SPIRIT OF ACADIANA".HERE'S SCOTT BRAZDA.RUNS 2:04 OC: STANDARD WITHSPIRIT GPHRAON THIS THURSDAY, IT'S AN EMPTYLOT.

COME FRIDAY, THOUGH, THISEMPTY LOT IS GOING TO BE FULL OFCHRISTMAS TREES.

POLLARDS--BACKINTOWN.

BUT YOU KNOW WHAT?POLLARDSOU WLD HAVE NEVER COMETO ACADIANAUNLESS THESEGUYS---FISHERS-H--AD N'T TAKENTHEM IN DECADES AGO.IT'S A THRIVING ACADIANA-CENTRICBUSINESS NOW..

BETTER PUT, ASTAPLEFOR SO MANY FAMILIES AND HOLIDAYDECORATORS DURING THE CHRISTMAS.ANTHE ACTION IS ABOUT TO HEAT UP..OH, CHAOS.

ORGANIZED CHAOS..

UHMM." HBUT POLLARDS RIVERBEND FARMSWAS---30 -PLUS-YEARS AGO--- ANOMAD OF SORT, A LOCATION ONJOHNSTON STREET NEAR CULLENS FORA LITTLE WHILET BUTHEN..

AND THEN CAME A MOVE TORIE DGROAD.

RIGHT NEXT TO FISHER'SPRESCHOOL.

ANDN AINSTANTFRIENDSHIP BETWEENJEFF POLRDLA SENIOR AND DAVIDFISHER SR.15416 YOU KNOW, HIM AND DOCFISHER, I REMEMBER, SEEMEDO THIT IT OFF PREY TTWELL.

AND YOU KNOW, DOC HAVINGTHE TIES INTO LAFAYETTE REALLYHELPED TIE US INTO LAFAYETTE.

.AND YOU KNOW, THE WHOLE FALY, MISTARTING WITH DOC, GOING TOSANDRA, SANDRA THEN SUSAN THENSTACY.THE POLLARDS.

EVEN A YOUNG JEFF.OFTEN STAYED AT THE FISHERS,DOINGHOMEWORK, WASHING UP, ENJOYINGMEALS.

A FAMILY BOND.

BETWEENTHOSERUNNING A PRESCHOOL AND THOSERUNNING A CHRISTMAS TREE LOT.WAS FORMED.FORER.

EVSO BIG JEFF AND I, WE TALK ONCEOR TWICE A MONTH.

"WHAT'S GOINGON?" HE'LL ASK,WHEN HE'S IN THEEE DR STAND ORTURKEY HUNTING.

OR WHATEVER.HE'LGIVELME A CALL BECAUSE HE'S THINKINGABOUT ME.ONE OTHER EXTRA-SPECIAL NOTE:JUST A COUPLE MONTHS AGO, DAVIDFISHER, .

SRPASSED AWAY.

AND TWO GUYS---JEFF POLLARD, SR. AND JELLPOLLARD, JR. MADE E THTRIP FROM THE CAROLINAS TO TELLTHEIR OWN FRIEND 'GOODBYE'.I KNEW HE WOULD COME, I KNEWTHEY'D COME, BECAUSE JEFF LOVEDMY DAD.

HEAND MY DAD JUST HIT IT OFF,SIMILAR SENSE OF HUMOR.

AND THEYCONNECTED.

IT MEANTA LOT, IT MEANT A LOT.

BECAUSEHE'S FAMILAS THE HOLIDAY SEASON APPROACHESTHE BREAUX BRIDGE POLICEDEPARTMENT IS ASKING FORCHILDREN TO COME TOGETHER ANDHELP WITH DECORATING