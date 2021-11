CSPD says progress being made in construction site theft investigations

OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF MONTHSNEWS-FIVE HAS WORKED TO KEEPYOU UPDATED ON AN INCREASINGNUMBER OF CONSTRUCTION SE ITTHEFTS HAPPENING IN THE PIKESPEAK REGION...AND OUR PATRICK NELSON IS LIVETHISOR MNING IN COLORADO SPRINGSWITH AN UPDATE ON PROGRESS BEINGMADE BY INVESTIGATS.ORPATRICK?BACK IN SEPTEMBER WE LEARNEDN ITHE PIKES PEAK REGIONINVESTIGATORS WERE WORKING ME ORTHAN 250 CONSTRUCTION SITE THEFTCASES AND LOSSES TOTALED MORETHAN A MILLION DOLLARS.WHILE THESE CRIMES REMAIA NPROBLEM-- PUBLIC AWARENESS ANDTHE PRESENCE OF A CRIME STOPPERSEFFORT ARE MAKING A DIFFEREN.

CEI JUST LEARNED CONSTRUCTION SITETHEFT ARRESTS ARE NOW PENDING--AS INVESTIGATORS AT THE COLORADOSPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAVEIDENTIFIED TWO SUSPECTS THEYBELIEVE ARE INVOLVED IN MULTIPLECRIMES AT MULTIPLE SCENES-- D ANINVESTIGATORS LLTE ME THEY'VEALREADY RECOVERED ABOUT $41,000WORTH OF STOLEN ITEMS.THEY TELL ME IT WOULDN'T HAVEBEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT THE HELPOF THE PUBLIC."JUST BEING AWARE.YOU SEE SOMETHING SUSPICIOUS,YOU SEE SOMEONE DRIVING AROUND ACONSTRUCTION SITE AT 2:30 OR 3IN THE MORNING WE NEED TO KNOWTHAT AND THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT THECOMMUNITY HAS DONE AND WE WANTTO THANK THEM.THERE IS STILL A LOT OF WORK TODO.THIS IS BY NO MEANS OVER.THERE ARE A LOT OF CASES STILLTO BE LOOKED AT AND HOPEFUY LLMORE POTENTIAL ARRESTS, T BURIGHT NOW WITH THOSE ARRESTSFORTHCOMING WERE A VERYSATISFIED WITH THAT."THERE ARE STILL PLENTY OFUNSOLVED CASES OUT THERE WHERETHE PUBLIC CAN HELPINVESTIGATORS-- INCLUDING A CASEIN CIMARRON HILLS WHERE ASUSPECT DRIVING A WHITE CKUPPITRUCK RAMMED A EL PASOOU CNTYSERGEANT'S PATROL VEHICLE.TIPS AND INFORMATION ARE STILLNEEDED IN THIS CASE.REMEMBER IF YOU HAVE INFORMATIONONHI TS CASE OR ANY OTHERS YOUCAN ALWAYS REMAIN ANONYMOUS BYCALLING CRIME STOPPERS AT 634-STOP AND COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR ACASH REWARD.STRAIGHT AHEAD-- WE'LL HEAR OMFRTHE LEADER OF PIKES PEAK AA RECRIME STOPPERS ABOUT WHY THENUMBERS SHOW THE PROGRAM ISPROVIDING AN IMPORTANT SERVICERIGHT NOW.LIVE IN COLORADO SPRINGS I'MPATRICK NELSON FOR NEWS5.