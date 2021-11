Lexington police officer injured during arrest Thursday night

IN LEXINGTON, APOLICE OFFICER HASBEEN HURT WHILETRYING TO ARREST AMAN IN THEEASTLAND PARKWAYAREA.CHRIS:THIS HAPPENEDAROUND EIGHT LT ASNIGHT... NEAR THEVALERO ON AUGUSTADRIVE.POLICE SAY ANOFFICER WASTRYING TO ARRESTMICHAEL TAYLOR...WHO HAD ANOUTSTANDINGWARRANT FOR HISARREST.THAT'S WHEN POLICESAY TAYLORRESISTED ARREST...AND TRIED TO GETAWAY BEFOREEVENTUALLY BEINGTAKEN INTOCUSTODY.TAYLOR AND THEOFFICER WERE HURTDURING THESTRUGGLE AND HAVEMINOR INJURIES.TAYLOR IS NOWFACING SEVERALCHARGES,INCDILUNG EVADINGPOLICE ANDRESISTING ARREST.CLAIRE: