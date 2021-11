Chandrababu Naidu breaks down in Assembly, walks out after 'wife insulted' | Oneindia News

Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu broke down on Friday as he walked out of the state assembly vowing not to re-enter the House for the rest of its term.

He left the house hurt over abusive comments YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members allegedly made about his wife.

