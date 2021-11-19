Tom Holland Eyes Career Beyond Spider-Man

Polygon reports that Tom Holland, with his third solo 'Spider-Man' movie on the way, is already looking to the future.

In a recent interview with 'GQ,' the 25-year-old opened up about where he sees himself as an actor after his stint with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Maybe it is time for me to move on.

Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film.

I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life, Tom Holland, via 'GQ'.

Polygon points out that when Holland first appeared in the MCU in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War,' he was 19 years old.

In the five years since then, Holland has been in five Marvel films, and 'No Way Home' will be his sixth.

Even if Holland sticks with the role until he's 30, that would mean that he's played Peter Parker for 11 years.

Later in the interview, Holland reconsiders his initial age-limit, saying that he, “might do 'Spider-Man' 4, 5, and 6, finish when I’m 32, and never make another.”.

Overall, he says that he doesn't want to focus solely on any one endeavor.

His long list of ambitions include: , being James Bond, being a stay-at-home dad and becoming a producer.

In the meantime, Holland swings into theaters in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 17.