Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, INTU

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intuit topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.6%.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intuit topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.6%.

Year to date, Intuit registers a 84.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Okta, trading down 5.1%.

Okta is lower by about 1.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 4.2%, and Moderna, trading up 6.3% on the day.