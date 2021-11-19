Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, November 19, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, INTU

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:05s 0 shares 1 views

Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, INTU
Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, INTU

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intuit topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.6%.

Year to date, Intuit registers a 84.8% gain.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intuit topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.6%.

Year to date, Intuit registers a 84.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Okta, trading down 5.1%.

Okta is lower by about 1.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 4.2%, and Moderna, trading up 6.3% on the day.

Related news coverage

Nasdaq 100 Movers: EBAY, KLAC

Nasdaq 100 Movers: EBAY, KLAC

Market News Video

In early trading on Thursday, shares of KLAC topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, OKTA

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, OKTA

Market News Video
Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, OKTA

Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, OKTA

Market News Video
Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, BIIB

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, BIIB

Market News Video

Advertisement