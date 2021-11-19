Dow Movers: DOW, NKE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.

Year to date, Nike registers a 23.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.8%.

Dow is showing a gain of 1.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.4%, and Kyndryl Holdings, trading up 1.0% on the day.