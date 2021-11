Amravati tensions: Internet restored, curfew reduced days after violence | Oneindia News

Days after communal tensions in Amravati City, the Police Commissioner has watered down curfew and restored internet services; China says it is 'not aware' of the controversy surrounding 'missing' tennis star Peng Shuai; Pakistan has decided to drop the unislamic practice of chemical castration.

