‘This is all due to God,’ Julius Jones’ family says of death sentence commutation

Oklahoma Gov.
Kevin Stitt spared Jones’ life hours before he was set to be executed Thursday for a 1999 murder Jones says he did not commit.
“To know that he is going to live, where there is life there is always hope,” a relative said.
Oklahoma Gov.
Kevin Stitt spared Jones’ life hours before he was set to be executed Thursday for a 1999 murder Jones says he did not commit.
“To know that he is going to live, where there is life there is always hope,” a relative said.
In his executive order to commit Jones’ death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin..
Watch VideoJulius Jones was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell,..