House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's eight-hour speech delays 'Build Back Better' bill vote

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, delayed a vote on President Joe Biden's $2 trillion "Build Back Better" plan, slamming the bill with an eight-hour speech on the house floor.
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, delayed a vote on President Joe Biden's $2 trillion "Build Back Better" plan, slamming the bill with an eight-hour speech on the house floor.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke for more than eight hours on topics ranging from economy and Hitler to Abraham..
Final approval has been delayed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who spoke for more than eight hours