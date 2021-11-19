Daily Dividend Report: MSI,NKE,FDX,HD,PEP

The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 79 cents per share.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.305 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock.

This represents an increase of 11 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.275 per share.

The dividend declared today is payable on December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 6, 2021.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on FedEx common stock.

The dividend is payable December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2021.

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $1.65 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on December 2, 2021.

This is the 139th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.075 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 5 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period.

Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.30 per share from $4.09 per share, which began with the June 2021 payment.

This dividend is payable on January 7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2021.

PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2021 marked the company's 49th consecutive annual dividend increase.