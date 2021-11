Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld Tease 'Hawkeye'

Jeremy Renner reprises his role as Clint Barton in the new TV miniseries "Hawkeye", coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov.

24, where he is joined by Hailee Steinfeld, who portrays a young archer named Kate Bishop.

ET Canada's Roz Weston catches up with both stars and Steinfeld shares her thoughts on joining the MCU.