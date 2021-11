ECB vows to tackle racism after Azeem Rafiq testimony

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has vowed to tackle racism within the sport following shocking testimony from Azeem Rafiq.

Chief Executive Tom Harrison issued an apology to the player, insisting racism and discrimination was a blight on cricket and was not welcomed or accepted.

Report by Alibhaiz.

