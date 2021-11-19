COVID-19 Pandemic Started at Wuhan Market, New Evidence Suggests

Research suggests the first documented case of COVID-19 in Wuhan presented by the World Health Organization occurred days later than previously believed.

Scientists initially thought the first case of COVID-19 occurred in a man who had never even visited the Wuhan market.

CBS News reports experts now claim to have found the first reported case of COVID-19 identified in Wuhan, China.

According to virologist Michael Worobey, the first documented case occurred in a woman who had worked at the Wuhan market.

The debate over the pandemic's origins has been contentious, to say the least.

Worobey was one of a handful of researchers who demanded that the theory of a lab-grown virus be seriously considered.

However, after more research, he says there is "strong evidence of a live-animal market origin of the pandemic.".

The World Health Organization previously identified a Wuhan man as patient zero, believing he had fallen ill on December 8, 2019.

Worobey's research found that the WHO's patient zero had actually fallen ill on December 16, 2019.

This means that the pandemic's actual patient zero was a woman who fell ill on December 11, 2019.

She was employed at the Wuhan market.

Peter Daszak, a disease expert for the WHO, says Worobey's analysis has convinced him.

That December 8 date was a mistake, Peter Daszak, disease expert at the World Health Organization, via 'The New York Times'