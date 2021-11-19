Alicia Keys Brought ‘Divine Feminine’ Energy to the Apollo’s Stage

The superstar got glam to pay tribute to Harlem and the historic venue during her one-night-only performance.Director: Blair WatersDP: Bella TanEditor: Daniel PolerAC: Eileen YoonAudio: Sean PaulsenAP: Qieara LesesneSupervising Producer: Jordin RocchiProduction Manager: Edith PauccarProduction Coordinator: Kit FogartyPost-Production Supervisor: Marco GlinbizziSenior Talent Manager: Tara BurkeVP, Digital Video Programming and Development,Vogue (English Language): Joe PickardSenior Director, Digital Video: Tara HomeriDirector of Content, Vogue: Rahel Gebreyes