Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Make First Appearance Since Welcoming Son
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Make First Appearance Since Welcoming Son

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost enjoy a night out at 2021 American Cinematheque Awards just a few months after welcoming their first child together.

Plus, more stars step out, including Christina Aguilera at the 2021 Latin Grammys.