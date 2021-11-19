Gov. Polis Nov. 19, 2021 COVID update

Gov.
Jared Polis said he would be issuing an order allowing people to self-refer themselves for monoclonal antibody treatment this weekend as hospitalizations continue to top 1,500 in Colorado.
Gov. Jared Polis and Dr. Rachel Herlihy provided an update on the state's response to COVID-19. During the news conference, Herlihy..
Colorado Governor Jared Polis is urging residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots as the state sees a virus spike...