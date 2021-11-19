Who can get a COVID booster?
FDA Authorizes Pfizer And Moderna Booster Shots For All Adults
Newsy
Watch VideoU.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore..
Who can get a COVID booster?
Watch VideoU.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore..
Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said Thursday that residents aged 18 and over can get the additional shot six months after..