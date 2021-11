Spreading joy through 'Circle of love'

It might not be Santa’s sleigh, but volunteers at UK Healthcare loaded up buses and trailers Friday morning to deliver Christmas presents to kids in need.

THEY'LL BETAKING THESETOYS ALL ACROSSCENTRALKENTUCKY, TO GIVETO KIDS FORCHRISTMAS.SIINDE THESE BAGSARE THOUSANDS OFGIFTS...HEADED FORDELIVERY TOHUNDREDS OF KIDSIN TEN DIFFERENTCOUNTIES.ALL OF IT WASDONATED BY U-KHEALTHCAREEMPLOYEES.JENNIFER LOWERY:UK HEALTHCAREEMPLOYEES ARESO GENEROUS.THEY GO ABOVEAND BEYOND THEWISHLIST.THE CIRCLE OF LOVEPROGRAM STARTEDIN THE 80'S... ANDWENT VIRTUAL IN2020 FOR THEPANDEMIC.BUT THE TRADTIONIS BACK AGAIN IN2021... ANDVOLUNTEERS ARREADY TO SPREADSOME HOLIDAYCHEER.JENNIFER LOWERY:SO MANY THINGSHAVE BEENCANCELED, BUTTHIS PROGRAM HASBEEN GOING ON SOLONG, SO IM GLADWE GOT TOCONTINUE DOING ITTHIS YEAR.COORDINATORJENNIFER LOWERYSAYS THE PAST TWOYEARS HAVE BEENHARD FOR MANYFAMILIES... AS WELLAS HEALTHCAREWORKERS...BUT THIS TRADITIONSTILL BRINGS ASMILE TO THEEMPLOYEES WHODONE ATGIFTS... ANDTHE KIDS WHORECEIVE THEM.JENNIFER LOWERY:IT'S SOMETHINGFUN.

IT'SSOMETHINGENJOYABLE.YOU'RE SHOPPINGFOR TOYS, ANDCHILDREN, AND SOTHAT'S ALWAYS AFEEL GOOD THING.IN LEXINGTON,EVELYN SCHULTZ,LEX 18 NEWS.