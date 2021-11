Police investigating fatal shooting in Maurice

POLICE ARE QUESTIONING A MAN INCONNECTION TO THE SHOOTING-DTHEAOF HIS COUSIN IN MAURICE.THE VICTIM WAS FOUND SHOT IN THESTREET THIS AFTERNOON.SO FAR NO ARRESTS.

OUR VICTORJORGES JOINS US NOW WITHWHAT HAPPENED.

VICR.TOVIC ON CAMTHE SCENE HERE ONCHARGOIS STREET HAS SINCE BEENCLEARED, BUT POLICETELL ME, IT WAS THE SHOOTER WHOCALLED POLICE.VO POLICE CHIEF GUY NERRER SAYS,HERECEIVED THAT CALL FROM ROBERTSAINT JULIEN--ALSO KNOWN ASBOY.BBHE TOLD THE CHIEF THERE HAD BEENA DISTURBANCE ON CHARGOISSTRE.

ETWHEN AMBULANCES ARRIVED, THEYWERE UNABLE TO REVIVE THEVICTIM.THE CHIEF SAYS THIS TYPE OFCRIME IS UNUSUAL FOR THE TOWN OFMAURICE.SOT GUY NERRER"WE HAVE A GREATCOMMUNITY HERE, THIS IS PRABOBLYANISOLATED INCIDENT.

WE'RE GOINGTO DO OUR BESTO TKEEP THITOWNSSAFE."VIC ON CAM IN MAURICE, VJO, KATC