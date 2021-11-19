Scarlett Johansson Still Working With Disney Despite Lawsuit Over 'Black Widow' Release

Scarlett Johansson , Still Working With Disney Despite Lawsuit , Over 'Black Widow' Release .

Polygon reports that at this year's American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Scarlett Johansson was the show's main honoree.

.

Polygon reports that at this year's American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Scarlett Johansson was the show's main honoree.

.

At the 35th annual show, Johansson was praised for her wide-ranging career.

.

At the 35th annual show, Johansson was praised for her wide-ranging career.

.

One aspect of her career that was highlighted was her ten-plus years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

.

One aspect of her career that was highlighted was her ten-plus years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

.

One aspect of her career that was highlighted was her ten-plus years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

.

Polygon points out that earlier this year, Johansson sued Disney over the digital release of 'Black Widow.'.

Polygon points out that earlier this year, Johansson sued Disney over the digital release of 'Black Widow.'.

The dispute reportedly led many to think that Johansson's involvement with Marvel may have come to an end.

The dispute reportedly led many to think that Johansson's involvement with Marvel may have come to an end.

However, in September, a settlement was reached and it seems like Johansson is eager to return to the MCU.

However, in September, a settlement was reached and it seems like Johansson is eager to return to the MCU.

She's already set to produce Disney’s 'Tower of Terror' with director Taika Waititi.

She's already set to produce Disney’s 'Tower of Terror' with director Taika Waititi.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was one of the night's speakers who praised the actress' dedication and accomplished career.

.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was one of the night's speakers who praised the actress' dedication and accomplished career.

.

As Marvel Studios’ first and longest-running female hero, Scarlett has stood her ground amongst a sea of men — many named Chris — and paved the way for so many other characters in the MCU, Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, via Polygon.

As Marvel Studios’ first and longest-running female hero, Scarlett has stood her ground amongst a sea of men — many named Chris — and paved the way for so many other characters in the MCU, Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, via Polygon.

We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black-Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer, Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, via Polygon