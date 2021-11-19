Study: Corpus Christi found to be the worst city for sleep Study: Corpus Christi found to be the worst city for sleep

In a study by the Sleep foapp sleep cycle Corpus Chrbe the worst city for sleeagree to provide greater ethe physicians and publicI think it would be very gwas collected voluntarilythe country using the metra snore score the app geneinfo from the C.

D.

C.

Andyour body is not healthy bdisease lack of exercise,obesity, sleep apnea and sThen obviously your sleepand says it caused him towhich led to less than pleasleep and I caught myselfwoke up I felt my heart bemy heart slowing down andup gasping for air and myand I said okay, time to dit.

Ronnie says Corpus Chrhigh obesity and diabetesthe city is not designed fSeattle was the top city ffound Corpus Christi has tas Seattle without healthsays this is all correctabthings people can change tset sleep schedule and turphones before bed.

A lot ohappened is when patientsThere are 10, 15 things yothey end up in doing nothiwhich is the major culpritstudy.

You can check it ou