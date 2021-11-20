JOCKEY Movie (2021) - Clifton Collins Jr., Molly Parker, Moises Arias

JOCKEY Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.), hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse.

But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion.

And the arrival of a young rookie rider (Moises Arias), who claims to be his son, and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream.

Directed by Clint Bentley starring Clifton Collins Jr., Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier, Colleen Hartnett release date December 29, 2021 (in theaters, NY and LA)