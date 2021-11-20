NIGHTMARE ALLEY Movie (2021) - Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In NIGHTMARE ALLEY, an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, David Strathairn, Ron Perlman, Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, David Hewlett release date December 17, 2021 (in theaters)