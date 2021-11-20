Marry Me Movie Trailer

Marry Me Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, MARRY ME arrives next Valentine's Day with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher -- total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other.

An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, MARRY ME is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage, and social media.

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut).

As Kat and Bastian's inescapable hit single, "Marry Me," climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms. Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman).

When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth, and loyalty.

As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger -- a face in the crowd.

Directed by Kat Coiro starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Buteau, Stephen Wallem, Jameela Jamil, Jimmy Fallon, Utkarsh Ambudkar release date February 11, 2022 (in theaters)