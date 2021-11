The Novice Movie (2021) - Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone

The Novice Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A queer college freshman joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost.

Directed by Lauren Hadaway starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone, Jonathan Cherry, Kate Drummond release date December 17, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD)