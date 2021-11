The ancient origins of the Olympics | Armand D'Angour

Thousands of years in the making, the Olympics began as part of a religious festival honoring the Greek god Zeus in the rural Greek town of Olympia.

But how did it become the greatest show of sporting excellence on earth?

Educator Armand D'Angour explains the evolution of the Olympics.

(Directed by Diogo Viegas, narrated by Addison Anderson, music by Cem Misirlioglu and Brooks Ball)