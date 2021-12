Documentary films that explore trauma -- and make space for healing | Almudena Toral

Through documentary films following survivors of trauma, TED Fellow Almudena Toral makes invisible psychological scars seen.

She shares the heartbreaking story of Adayanci Pérez, a six-year-old girl from Guatemala suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to her encounter with US immigration enforcement.

A powerful call to give voice to those who are silenced -- and pressure governments to change their course of action.