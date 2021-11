The real-life superheroes helping Syrian refugees | Feras Fayyad

Society has a set of stories it tells itself about who refugees are and what they look like, says documentarian and TED Fellow Feras Fayyad.

With his films, he's on a mission to separate the facts about refugees from fiction, as a form of resistance -- for himself, his daughter and the millions of other Syrian refugees across the world.

A harrowing account, a quest to end injustice and a testament to the power of storytelling.