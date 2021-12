The life-saving tech helping mothers make healthy decisions | Aparna Hegde

Overcrowded clinics, extensive wait times and overworked doctors are taking a devastating toll on mothers and children in India.

In this eye-opening talk, urogynecologist and TED Fellow Aparna Hegde exposes the systemic gaps that lead to preventable deaths every minute -- and introduces scalable, affordable and empowering tech solutions that improve maternal and child health outcomes, upend patriarchal family dynamics and save lives.