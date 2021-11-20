What should humans take to space (and leave behind)? | Jorge Mañes Rubio

One day, humans will explore space en masse and live scattered across the solar system on planets like Mars and beyond.

Inspired by his time as artist-in-residence at the European Space Agency, TED Fellow Jorge Mañes Rubio wants to rethink what we need to bring on this grand journey -- and more importantly, what we should leave behind.

Mañes Rubio takes us on an Earthbound journey through cultural practices and his own designs that blend science, art and ritual, encouraging a bold reimagining of what a future free of prejudice and exploitation could look like.