How your body could become its own diagnostic lab | Aaron Morris

We need an inside-out approach to how we diagnose disease, says immuno-engineer and TED Fellow Aaron Morris.

Introducing cutting-edge medical research, he unveils implantable technology that gives real-time, continuous analysis of a patient's health at the molecular level.

"We're creating a diagnostic lab inside your body," Morris says -- and it may pave the way to diagnosing and treating disease better and faster than ever before.